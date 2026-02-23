Ukraine strikes logistics warehouse, ammunition depot, other military targets in Russian-occupied territories, General Staff says

Ukraine has struck military targets in Russian-occupied Crimea and in Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk and Mykolaiv oblasts, Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff announced on Feb. 23.

The strikes were part of what Kyiv described as "systematic measures" aimed at reducing Russia's offensive capabilities.

In Crimea, Ukrainian forces struck a concentration of Russian troops, targeting the missile division of the 15th Separate Coastal Missile Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, reportedly armed with Bastion missile systems, the General Staff said.

The Bastion missile system is typically armed with 3M55 Onyx anti-ship cruise missiles, which have a range of up to 300 kilometers (185 miles) and a warhead weighing up to 200 kilograms (440 pounds). The system has been repeatedly used to strike civilian and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, particularly in the south.

In the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, an ammunition depot belonging to Russia's "South" military group was hit near the village of Nyzhnia Krynka. A logistics warehouse was also struck near the Velyka Novosilka settlement, the report said.

In the Russian-occupied part of Mykolaiv Oblast, the command post of a Russian airborne assault regiment was hit at Kinburn Spit.

The extent of damage and Russian casualties are being clarified, the General Staff said.

Ukraine routinely strikes Russian military facilities in occupied territories, as well as oil infrastructure that helps Russia finance its war and supply the Russian army with weapons, fuel, and equipment.