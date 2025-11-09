KI logo
Sunday, November 9, 2025
Russia

Ukraine slaps new sanctions on Putin's team and propagandist publishers

2 min read
Avatar
by Dominic Culverwell
Ukraine slaps new sanctions on Putin's team and propagandist publishers
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, during a meeting with foreign investors in Saint Petersburg, Russia. May 24, 2018. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Ukraine imposed new sanctions on eight senior Kremlin officials, including special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, as well as five Russian publishing houses for crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office announced on Nov. 9.

"We will be reaching out to Amazon and other sellers so that they stop selling the literature" of the publishers, Ukraine’s sanctions chief, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, told the Kyiv Independent.

In addition to Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, the list of individuals sanctioned includes Russia’s Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut, Russian Security Service agent Aleksey Komkov, and Oleksandr Tupytskyi, the former chairman of Ukraine’s Constitutional Court.

Tupytskyi escaped Ukraine at the start of the war and was put on the wanted list, but is hiding in Vienna. He has been under U.S. sanctions since 2021.

Kyiv-born Dmitriev has been a key figure in the Kremlin's outreach to the Trump administration, having visited the U.S. last month for talks with American officials. He previously participated in high-level talks in Alaska in August.

These individuals "appropriated agricultural property, grain crops, and cultural heritage sites, conducted information operations against our state, and introduced Russian educational standards with anti-Ukrainian narratives in the occupied territories of Ukraine,"  the President’s Office wrote in a press statement.

Video thumbnail


The second decree includes Russian publishing houses Book World, Veche, Tsentrpoligraf, Yauza, and Piter. The publishers are responsible for spreading Russian propaganda globally and promoting anti-Ukrainian sentiment and violence in the Russian-occupied territories, the President's Office wrote.

The sanctions were largely in response to recent Russian sanctions on Ukrainian officials, particularly Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yulia Svrydenko, he added. Moscow also sanctioned Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, Advisor to the Defense Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, and Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev on Nov. 1.

"Russia is trying to prolong the war, expanding its efforts to justify aggression and normalize the occupation of Ukrainian territories," Zelensky said.

"Russia has also recently made a demonstrative political decision to impose sanctions against Ukrainian officials, in particular against the prime minister of Ukraine. Such behavior by Russia deserves far greater global pressure and a broader scope of that pressure," he added.

Chinese refiners start shunning Russian oil after US sanctions, Bloomberg reports
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
UkraineWarKirill DmitrievSanctions
Avatar
Dominic Culverwell

Business Reporter

Dominic is the business reporter for the Kyiv Independent, reporting on Ukrainian companies, investment, energy, corruption, and reforms. Based in Kyiv, Dominic joined the Kyiv Independent team in 2023, having previously worked as a freelancer. He has written articles for a number of publications, including the Financial Times, bne IntelliNews, Radio Free Europe/Liberty, Euronews and New Eastern Europe. Previously, Dominic worked with StopFake as a disinformation expert, debunking Russian fake news in Europe.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, November 9
Video
Russia’s nuclear bluff | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur reports on a deadly Russian strike that killed Ukrainian soldiers and civilians allegedly during a military ceremony, prompting outrage and an internal investigation into security lapses.

Saturday, November 8
Show More

Editors' Picks