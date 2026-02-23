KI logo
Ukraine signals new talks with Russia on Feb. 26–27, Kremlin yet to confirm

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine signals new talks with Russia on Feb. 26–27, Kremlin yet to confirm
Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the President's Office, in Paris on Jan. 6, 2026. (Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images)

A new round of U.S.-mediated peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could be held on Feb. 26–27, the President's Office head Kyrylo Budanov told reporters on Feb. 23.

The planned meeting would follow the latest round of negotiations held in Geneva on Feb. 17–18, which ended without a breakthrough on territorial issues or a ceasefire.

"Around Feb. 27, give or take a day or two. That means Feb. 26 falls within that time frame," Budanov said. "We are in the process of preparing. This is a matter of protocol. All three parties, or rather four parties, because there is a host, must agree."

The Kremlin has not confirmed the timeline. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 20 that no agreement had yet been reached on holding another round of talks.

"No, I can't confirm that," Peskov said. "Once an agreement is reached, we will inform you."

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, arguing that only Putin has the authority to end the war. Budanov said no final decision has been made on such a meeting.

"I don't know yet," he said. "Yes, we have raised such an issue. So far, there is no final decision."

The Kremlin has previously pushed back on the idea. Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said on Jan. 28 that Zelensky should travel to Moscow if he wants to hold direct talks with Putin.

Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, described the previous Geneva talks as "difficult but practical" on Feb. 18 and said another round could take place "soon." Zelensky also indicated that future discussions are expected to continue in Geneva.

If held, the meeting would mark the fourth round of negotiations since January.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

