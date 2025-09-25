KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Ukraine shoots down Russian Su-34 bomber over Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Air Force says

1 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Ukraine shoots down Russian Su-34 bomber over Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Air Force says
Illustrative purposes: A Su-34 in the sky over Kubinka air base in Russia on Aug. 29, 2020. (Mikhail Tokmakov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter jet in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the early hours of Sept. 25, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

The Su-34 jet was shot down at around 4 a.m. local time in the Zaporizhzhia sector of the front line, the Air Force said. The warplane had reportedly been attacking the city of Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs at the time of the strike.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify this claim.

The Russian Su-34 is a Soviet-era medium-range fighter-bomber. Ukrainian forces have targeted the warplanes in attacks on Russian military airfields and have reported downing the jets down directly on previous occasions.

Russian aerial attacks against Ukraine have ramped up dramatically in the spring and summer of 2025 and are expected to intensify in the cold months with renewed strikes on Kyiv's energy infrastructure.

Ukraine war latest: Russian Iskander missile strike targets Ukrainian training ground, casualties reported
Key developments on Sept. 24: * Russia strikes Ukrainian training ground with Iskander missiles, casualties reported * Ukraine hits oil facilities, drone production site in Russia, General Staff confirms * Russia moves toward year-round military conscription under new bill * Russian troops shoot family, use underage daughter as human shield in eastern Ukraine, military says * Kursk operation cost was ‘too high’ for Ukraine, ex-military chief Zaluzhnyi says Russia launched an attack on a U
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image

UkraineRussiaUkrainian Air ForceWarSu-34 Fighter BomberZaporizhzhia Oblast
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 25
Thursday, September 25
Show More

Editors' Picks