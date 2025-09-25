Ukraine shoots down Russian Su-34 bomber over Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Air Force says

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter jet in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the early hours of Sept. 25, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

The Su-34 jet was shot down at around 4 a.m. local time in the Zaporizhzhia sector of the front line, the Air Force said. The warplane had reportedly been attacking the city of Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs at the time of the strike.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify this claim.

The Russian Su-34 is a Soviet-era medium-range fighter-bomber. Ukrainian forces have targeted the warplanes in attacks on Russian military airfields and have reported downing the jets down directly on previous occasions.

Russian aerial attacks against Ukraine have ramped up dramatically in the spring and summer of 2025 and are expected to intensify in the cold months with renewed strikes on Kyiv's energy infrastructure.