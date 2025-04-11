The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine ready to buy more air defense systems, Zelensky says

by Abbey Fenbert April 11, 2025 11:03 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his evening address while sheltering in an underground school in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on April 11. Three children who were killed in a deadly Russian missile attack on April 8 studied at the school (Presidential Office) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv is prepared to purchase additional air defense systems to better protect Ukrainian cities from Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his evening address on April 11.

The need for more air defenses was the focus of his address to the participants in the Ramstein-format summit held earlier in the day in Brussels, Zelensky said, calling it "the first priority."

The president participated in the summit virtually, joining the meeting from Kryvyi Rih — Zelensky's hometown and the site of a deadly Russian missile attack last week that killed 20 people, including nine children.

"The main thing for us is air defense, additional air defense systems, missiles for them," Zelensky said, delivering his address while sheltering underground in a local school where three of the victims studied.

"To protect people's lives, to protect our cities. We are very much counting on the decisions of our partners – we need systems, they exist in the world, and we need a political decision so that air defense works, works here ... and many other of our cities and our communities."

Zelensky also said he discussed the matter with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Ukraine is not just asking – we are ready to buy the appropriate additional systems," he said.

Shortly after the April 8 missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky urged the U.S. to provide more Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. The highly advanced U.S. Patriot systems have played a crucial role in protecting Ukraine's sky. They are capable of downing even the most advanced ballistic missiles, such as Kinzhals.

During a March 19 call with Zelensky, Trump agreed to assist Ukraine in finding additional Patriot systems available in Europe.

While Kyiv and Moscow agreed to a U.S.-brokered partial ceasefire on March 11, Russian attacks against Ukrainian cities did not abate in the month that followed. Russia launched 70 missiles, 2,200 Shahed-type drones, and 6,000 guided aerial bombs over the past 30 days, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on April 11.

Ukraine has already agreed to accept a complete ceasefire on all hostilities as soon as Russia abides by the same terms. Russia continues to refuse.

Author: Abbey Fenbert

