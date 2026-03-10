Ukraine retakes most Russian-held areas in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after weeks of counterattacks

Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian troops out of most occupied areas in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after several weeks of counterattacks along the section of the front where Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts meet.

"Over the last few weeks, Ukraine has been counterattacking, especially in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Generally, it's clear that the initiative in this sector of the front has shifted to Ukraine," Emil Kastehelmi, a military analyst with the Finland-based Black Bird Group, told the Kyiv Independent.

Ukrainian troops have liberated more than 400 square kilometers (154 square miles) in the area during the operation, Major General Oleksandr Komarenko, head of the Main Operational Directorate of Ukraine's General Staff, said in a recent interview.

He added that fighting is ongoing in three settlements, while two others still need to be cleared.

The gains come amid a slowdown in Russian advances along much of the front line over winter, while Ukrainian forces have been on the offensive along the southern front line in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

In February, Ukraine liberated more territory than Russian troops captured during the same period, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said earlier.

Improving tactical positions

According to Kastehelmi, the fighting in the area is primarily aimed at improving Ukraine's tactical position and stabilizing the front line.

"The operation seems aimed at improving Ukraine's tactical position in the area. This is more of a local, tactical operation than a large counteroffensive. Once they cleanse the remaining areas of Russian troops, they will likely try to solidify the line to the best of their abilities," Kastehelmi said.

However, determining what territory is actually under firm control remains difficult, Kastehelmi said, noting that the front lines in the area remain fluid.

Lacking major geographical features, the area has seen both Ukrainian and Russian units operate in a wide contested "gray zone," making it difficult to precisely determine which side fully controls specific parts.

Russian priorities

Despite local Ukrainian success, the broader battlefield situation remains largely unchanged for now.

Kastehelmi noted that Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is not among the Ukrainian regions that Russia has illegally claimed to annex, reducing its political significance for the Kremlin.

"Even if Russian forces advanced 10-20 kilometers in the area, the broader battlefield situation would likely remain largely unchanged," he said, adding that Russia may focus on offensives in Donetsk Oblast.

"It's possible that they may want to shift their focus to some of the more important areas from the political side. For example, attacking the remaining areas of Donetsk Oblast," he said.

Fighting continues along nearby sectors

Ukrainian forces have also been conducting operations along other nearby sectors of the southern front line.

According to Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian troops have also been conducting counterattacks toward Huliaipole, a front-line town in Zaporizhzhia Oblast located about 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Voloshyn told the Kyiv Independent that Ukrainian forces are now attempting to seize the initiative along several sections of the front between the northern Zaporizhzhia settlements and Huliaipole.

"Russia has intensified air strikes and attacks along the line of contact in an attempt to prevent Ukrainian forces from expanding their gains. We are holding back their advances while carrying out counterattacks," he added.

Ukrainian marines operating in northern Zaporizhzhia Oblast told the Kyiv Independent the front line in their sector has remained largely unchanged since late 2025.

"The front line in our sector has remained stable for a long time. Our troops are holding their defensive positions. It hasn't really changed since late November, when our units cleared Ivanivka. Since then, the enemy hasn't made any advances," Denys Bobkov, press officer of the 37th Marine Brigade, told the Kyiv Independent.