Ukraine presents peacekeeping mission request as US stays out of talks, Politico reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s key allies are set to meet on April 10 to continue discussions on a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, should a peace deal be reached with Russia.

Led by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and U.K. Defense Minister John Healey, the meeting will take place at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The coalition includes European countries, Canada, and Australia, but notably excludes the United States. Ukrainian, French, and British military officials have been in talks to define Ukraine’s needs for such a mission, with Ukraine seeking peacekeepers to deter future Russian aggression.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the importance of foreign troops' presence across land, air, and sea to ensure peace. "We discuss foreign troops' presence on land, in the sky, and at sea. Air defense, as well as other delicate strategic issues. Our partners understand what Ukraine needs," he said.

Zelensky also noted the significance of the troops' mandate and infrastructure, and mentioned he expects clarity on the timing of the peacekeeping mission within the next month.

Pavlo Palisa, Ukraine’s chief defense adviser, said that about a dozen countries could be willing to join the coalition and send troops to Ukraine, according to Politico. "There is also talk of the participation of the Baltic and Nordic countries,” Palisa told reporters.

Many countries, including the U.K., are hesitant to deploy troops without U.S. support, which remains uncertain under President Donald Trump’s leadership. Meanwhile, Russia has warned that any troop deployment without a United Nations mandate would be unacceptable.

Ukraine continues to push for the peacekeeping mission, despite the challenges in finalizing the details. Palisa pointed out the importance of coordinating military and political components before any decision could be made.

"We understand perfectly well that to make such decisions, synchronization of both the military and political components is necessary," Palisa said. Ukraine is confident the process is moving forward, even though discussions on the format of the peacekeeping mission are still ongoing.

The proposed mission comes as Ukraine seeks to enhance its defense capabilities, especially with NATO membership blocked.

The presence of allied troops would provide a security guarantee for Ukraine, deterring future Russian attacks. As Palisa explained, any peacekeeping force would require comprehensive planning, including air defense systems, electronic warfare, and protection for naval forces, to ensure the safety of both foreign and Ukrainian forces.

NATO will also host the Ukraine Defense Contact Group the day after the coalition meeting to continue discussions on military aid.