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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,355,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,355,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Newly recruited soldiers of Ukraine’s 159th Separate Mechanized Brigade take part in military exercises at a training ground on May 14, 2026 in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine (Yevhen Titov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,355,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 25.

The number includes 1,020 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,953 tanks, 24,608 armored combat vehicles, 99,000 vehicles and fuel tanks, 42,687 artillery systems, 1,802 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,390 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 310,245 drones, 1,465 ground robotic systems, 33 warships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the D.C.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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Yuliia Taradiuk

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Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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