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Russian strikes on Kyiv damage Albanian ambassador's residence

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by Luca Léry Moffat
Russian strikes on Kyiv damage Albanian ambassador's residence
Smoke rises above Kyiv during a Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital on May 24, 2026, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia's overnight massive combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region damaged the Albanian ambassador's residence, the country said on May 24.

"The residential complex where the Ambassador of Albania to Ukraine resides was struck, putting his life at serious risk," Ferit Hoxha, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania, posted on X.

"Targeting or endangering civilian areas and diplomatic personnel represents a grave escalation and another stark reminder of the human cost of Russia’s continued aggression," Hoxha added.

Ukraine's Air Force said that Russia launched 90 missiles and 600 drones in an attack that lasted several hours, making it one of the largest Russian aerial attacks of the full-scale invasion so far.

The attack killed four people and injured almost 100 others, Ukrainian President Zelensky said, and caused widespread damage to residential buildings, cultural centers, and businesses throughout the city — including in central areas usually spared from the worst of Russian strikes.

Russian strikes have damaged foreign embassies and ambassadors' residences in Kyiv several times since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The EU mission and British Council were severely damaged by Russian air strikes in August 2025. Azerbaijan has been the victim of multiple instances of damage to its embassy in Ukraine.

The embassies of Albania, Argentina, Palestine, North Macedonia, Portugal, and Montenegro were all damaged in a December 2024 Russian missile strike in Kyiv.

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Luca Léry Moffat

Economics reporter

Luca is the economics reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He was previously a research analyst at Bruegel, a Brussels-based economics think tank, where he worked on Russia and Ukraine, trade, industrial policy, and environmental policy. Luca also worked as a data analyst at Work-in-Data, a Geneva-based research center focused on global inequality, and as a research assistant at the Economic Policy Research Center in Kampala, Uganda. He holds a BA honors degree in economics and Russian from McGill University. Luca is originally from the UK.

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