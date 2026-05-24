Russian strikes on Kyiv damage Albanian ambassador's residence

Russia's overnight massive combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region damaged the Albanian ambassador's residence, the country said on May 24.

"The residential complex where the Ambassador of Albania to Ukraine resides was struck, putting his life at serious risk," Ferit Hoxha, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania, posted on X.

"Targeting or endangering civilian areas and diplomatic personnel represents a grave escalation and another stark reminder of the human cost of Russia’s continued aggression," Hoxha added.

Ukraine's Air Force said that Russia launched 90 missiles and 600 drones in an attack that lasted several hours, making it one of the largest Russian aerial attacks of the full-scale invasion so far.

The attack killed four people and injured almost 100 others, Ukrainian President Zelensky said, and caused widespread damage to residential buildings, cultural centers, and businesses throughout the city — including in central areas usually spared from the worst of Russian strikes.

Russian strikes have damaged foreign embassies and ambassadors' residences in Kyiv several times since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The EU mission and British Council were severely damaged by Russian air strikes in August 2025. Azerbaijan has been the victim of multiple instances of damage to its embassy in Ukraine.

The embassies of Albania, Argentina, Palestine, North Macedonia, Portugal, and Montenegro were all damaged in a December 2024 Russian missile strike in Kyiv.