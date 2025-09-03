KI logo
Ukraine plans to roll out enhanced military contracts for soldiers over 24, official says

by Kateryna Hodunova
Servicemen of the 155th Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces operate a French-made Caesar 155mm self-propelled howitzer near Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Pierre Crom / Getty Images)

Ukraine may roll out benefits previously offered only to new recruits aged 18-24 to older age groups, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa said in an interview with Suspilne published on Sept. 2.

Ukraine introduced updated military contracts, also known as the "18-24" contracts, in early 2025. These contracts target volunteers aged 18 to 24 who are not yet subject to conscription.

They offered those who commit to a one-year service contract a one-million-hryvnia ($24,000) bonus, paid in three installments, including Hr 200,000 ($5,000) upfront.

When they were announced in February, the "18-24" contracts drew criticism from frontline soldiers, with some questioning why existing troops receive fewer benefits.

Speaking on Sept. 2, Palisa said the following expert reviews at various levels, the terms could be extended to other age groups.

The offer may also be made available to those already serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, he added.

"This contract will clearly give people an understanding of the terms of service, the possibility of changes, certain benefits, and so on," Palisa said.

Personnel shortages have dogged Ukraine throughout its fight against Russia. Although Ukraine adopted a major bill reforming the draft in April, mobilization slowed down in autumn, leaving front-line units depleted.

Russian forces significantly outnumber Ukrainian units and have been able to advance at record rates in eastern Ukraine while absorbing heavy losses.

UkraineUkrainian armed forcesMobilizationWarConscription
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

