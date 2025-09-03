Ukraine plans to roll out enhanced military contracts for soldiers over 24, official says

Ukraine may roll out benefits previously offered only to new recruits aged 18-24 to older age groups, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa said in an interview with Suspilne published on Sept. 2.

Ukraine introduced updated military contracts, also known as the "18-24" contracts, in early 2025. These contracts target volunteers aged 18 to 24 who are not yet subject to conscription.

They offered those who commit to a one-year service contract a one-million-hryvnia ($24,000) bonus, paid in three installments, including Hr 200,000 ($5,000) upfront.

When they were announced in February, the "18-24" contracts drew criticism from frontline soldiers, with some questioning why existing troops receive fewer benefits.

Speaking on Sept. 2, Palisa said the following expert reviews at various levels, the terms could be extended to other age groups.

The offer may also be made available to those already serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, he added.

"This contract will clearly give people an understanding of the terms of service, the possibility of changes, certain benefits, and so on," Palisa said.

Personnel shortages have dogged Ukraine throughout its fight against Russia. Although Ukraine adopted a major bill reforming the draft in April, mobilization slowed down in autumn, leaving front-line units depleted.

Russian forces significantly outnumber Ukrainian units and have been able to advance at record rates in eastern Ukraine while absorbing heavy losses.