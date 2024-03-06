Russia attacks Odesa during visit of Greek PM

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile at Odesa during a visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on March 6.

The air raid alert sounded at around 10:40 a.m. local time.

"We saw this strike today. You see who we are dealing with, they don't care where they hit," Zelensky said, as cited by Suspilne, adding that there were dead and wounded following the strike.

Mitsotakis said at a joint press conference with Zelensky that he was being given a tour of the port of Odesa by the president and his staff when he heard the air raid siren.

"Shortly after, as we were getting into our cars, we heard a big explosion."

"I think this is one more reason why all European leaders should come to Ukraine," in order to "experience the war first hand," Mitsotakis said.

Greek cabinet member Stavros Papastavrou confirmed to Greek media earlier in the day that there were no injuries among the Greek delegation, but the blast occurred approximately 150 meters away, according to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

Following the meeting between Zelensky and Mitsotakis at the port, the two leaders then visited the nine-story building that was damaged in a Russian drone attack on March 2. The attack killed 12 people, including five children.

Odesa has long been home to a Greek diaspora and Mitsotakis met representatives of this community during his visit.

"Along with Mariupol, after all, Odesa was for many centuries a vital hub of Hellenism on the shores of the Black Sea," Mitsotakis said.

"Odesa is a first priority area and where we want to focus Greek reconstruction programs," Mitsotakis said. Mitsotakis announced in August 2023 that Greece plans to help Odesa rebuild its historic city center.

Mitsotakis said he chose to visit Odesa and not Kyiv, in part due to the port city's Greek links.

"It was here that the Society of Friends was formed," Mitsotakis said, referring to a 19th-century revolutionary movement that aimed to free Greece from Ottoman occupation.

Mitsotakis also said that he wanted to "demonstrate the very great economic importance of Odesa as the main port of Ukrainian exports to Europe and to the world."

"It is extremely important to keep this shipping channel open so that Ukraine can export its products."

More than 30 million metric tonnes of agricultural products have been exported through ports in and around Odesa since August 2023, when Ukraine set up a new shipping corridor after Russia unilaterally terminated the Black Sea grain deal.