Ukraine, Norway to jointly produce mid-strike drones.

Ukraine and Norway will launch joint production of Ukrainian-designed mid-strike drones, with several thousand units planned for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on April 27.

The project follows a defense declaration signed by Ukraine and Norway on April 14 in Oslo, where President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere agreed to deepen military cooperation, including joint drone production, as part of a broader strategic partnership.

"Projects like joint production and guaranteed supply of drones directly strengthen our forces on the battlefield," Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

He added that the partnership allows Norway to produce technologies already proven in combat, while Ukraine receives critical equipment needed to regain the initiative on the front line.

The drones will be manufactured in Norway and full to Ukraine's military.

The project will be financed by Norway using additional funds allocated on top of its previously pledged $7 billion in military support for Ukraine in 2026.

The agreement was signed in Kyiv by Norway's Ambassador to Ukraine Lars Ragnar Aalerud Hansen and Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister for European Integration Serhii Boiev.

The first systems produced in Norway are expected to be delivered to Ukraine by summer 2026.

Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik said the cooperation would strengthen both countries' security and industrial capacity.

"Supporting Ukraine's fight is the most important thing we do for Norway's security," Sandvik said, adding that the project would help expand Norway's production capabilities in a critical sector.

The agreement also includes broader industrial cooperation, including research and development.

Norway has been among Ukraine's most reliable supporters since Russia's full-scale invasion, alongside other Nordic and Baltic nations. Norway has committed roughly $28 billion in long-term support for Ukraine between 2023 and 2030, making it one of Kyiv's largest donors per capita.