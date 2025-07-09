Become a member
Business

Ukraine needs over $40 billion in foreign aid for 2026, prime minister says

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine needs over $40 billion in foreign aid for 2026, prime minister says
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington, DC, U.S., on April 17, 2024. (Samuel Corum / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ukraine will require more than $40 billion in external financial support in 2026 to sustain its economy and war effort, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on July 9.

"The key task should be to develop mechanisms and tools that will allow us to attract these funds," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

The remarks come as Kyiv scrambles to secure long-term financing while preparing to co-host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on July 10–11.

Shmyhal noted that the government submitted budget amendments in late June to increase defense spending by nearly $10 billion, bringing the total for security and defense in 2025 to around $50 billion, or 26% of Ukraine's GDP.

"This will help to effectively counter the enemy," he said, adding that Ukraine's record defense budget includes $16.4 billion earmarked for weapons procurement.

While the budget's own revenues are projected at $48.5 billion, the government has already secured $22 billion in foreign financing for 2025.

His comments follow a July 8 Financial Times article citing a projected budget deficit of $8 billion to $19 billion for 2026, largely due to declining U.S. contributions and the ongoing war.

A senior EU official told the outlet that many donors had previously expected a peace deal in 2025, but are now forced to revise their funding plans as Russia continues its offensive and rejects calls for an unconditional ceasefire.

‘We need to learn how to live without America’ — Ukraine’s survival amid faltering U.S. aid
Ukrainians breathed a sigh of relief of sorts this week after it was confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump had ordered the continuation of shipments of critical military aid after a brief pause. The days-long hiccup alarmed a Ukraine beset with ever-escalating Russian air strikes and a dwindling supply of the means to stop them, and is just the latest instalment of a saga riven with uncertainty over Washington’s willingness to give Ukraine what it needs to defend itself against Russia. A
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Article image
UkraineUkrainian economyState budgetDenys ShmyhalNews Feed
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

