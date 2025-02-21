Ukraine launching faster drone supply model for military.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Procurement Agency is launching a new supply model for delivering drones to the front line within weeks rather than months, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Feb. 20.

Kyiv has ramped up domestic drone production over the past year. Various aerial, naval, and ground drones have been developed and often successfully used for reconnaissance, combat, and other tasks throughout the full-scale with Russia.

According to the new model, military units will be able to choose the unmanned systems best suited to their needs. The system also aims to support manufacturers through advance orders, allowing them to plan for scaling up their production.

The model aims to boost transparency in procurement as it establishes clear supply mechanisms and stimulates competition.

The structure is based on the DOT-Chain, an IT system already used by the State Rear Operator (DOT), an agency dealing with non-lethal procurement for the military.

DOT-Chain is designed to streamline and digitize procurement processes while reducing delivery time.

"Together with manufacturers, we are working to ensure that no soldier waits for weeks or months for what they need," Umerov said after a meeting with representatives of 200 drone manufacturers.