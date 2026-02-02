KI logo
Ukraine implementing Starlink registration to counter Russian use of US-produced terminals

by Tania Myronyshena
Ukrainian mortarmen of the 225th battalion install a Starlink satellite modem in a new position to have uninterrupted communication in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, on April 28, 2024. (Taras Ibragimov / Suspilne Ukraine / JSC "UA:PBC" / Global Images Ukraine / Getty Images)

The Ukrainian government approved a resolution on Feb. 2 mandating the registration of Starlink terminals to prevent their use by Russian forces, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced.

The move follows reports of Russia using Starlink-equipped drones, which are particularly difficult to intercept due to their low-altitude flight and resistance to electronic warfare.

Under the resolution, Ukraine will introduce a so-called "whitelist" for Starlink terminals, with all unverified devices to be disconnected. The system will be implemented in cooperation with SpaceX, the manufacturer of Starlink terminals.

Fedorov said these measures are currently the only technical solution to counter the use of the technology by Russian forces.

The registration process for civilians will be "as simple as possible" and carried out through local administrative service centers. Businesses will be able to verify their terminals online via the Diia portal, Ukraine's digital government platform, according to the minister.

At the same time, Ukrainian military personnel will be able to register their terminals on a "whitelist" via DELTA, a national military platform that provides real-time battlefield situational awareness, Fedorov added.

The announcement follows recent steps by SpaceX to limit Russia's ability to use Starlink in Ukraine.

Fedorov said on Feb. 1 that SpaceX's initial measures to stop Russia from using Starlink to control attack drones were already delivering "real results."

Earlier, Ukraine's Defense Ministry urged SpaceX to prevent Russian forces from using Starlink, warning that the system allowed drones to operate deeper over Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian forces depend significantly on Starlink for communication in frontline positions. Many commanders prefer the satellite internet system over traditional radio communications, as it offers a more secure way to connect with troops at a distance.

In 2024, SpaceX said that it does not sell or supply Starlink terminals to Russia, with Musk dismissing media reports about Russia's use of Starlink as "categorically false."

Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

