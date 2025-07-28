Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine imports Azerbaijani gas for first time as storage runs low

2 min read
Avatar
by Yana Prots
Ukraine imports Azerbaijani gas for first time as storage runs low
Illustrative image: A Naftogaz gas company worker adjusts valves after an opening ceremony of the newly built Bobrovnytska gas compressor and holding station in the village of Mryn, about 130 kilometers from Kyiv on Dec. 16, 2008. (Sergei Supinsky /AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine's state energy giant Naftogaz has signed its first agreement to import natural gas from Azerbaijan, the company said in a press release on July 28.

The deal comes as gas storage reserves have fallen to their lowest level in at least 11 years, driven by Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy grid. The strikes have devastated the country's domestic production, with Naftogaz losing half of its gas production capacity.

With winter approaching, the country has accelerated gas imports to ensure sufficient supplies before the heating season begins.

The first agreement to supply Azerbaijani gas to Ukraine was signed with the Ukrainian subsidiary of Azerbaijan's state oil company Socar, according to the press release.

The inaugural test shipment is being delivered through the Trans-Balkan route along the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine corridor, opening a new supply pathway for the country.

Serhii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz, called the deal another example of diversifying supply sources for gas.

"This is a small volume but strategically important step that paves the way for long-term cooperation," he said.

Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk wrote on her Facebook page that gas imports through the Trans-Balkan pipeline will provide access to Greek and Turkish liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals, as well as Romanian and potentially Bulgarian offshore production.

Beyond the Azerbaijan deal, Ukraine has secured multiple supply agreements for the upcoming winter. Naftogaz has signed four contracts with Poland's Orlen for the delivery of 440 million cubic meters (mcm) of U.S. LNG, with the latest agreement announced July 2 covering an additional 140 mcm.

According to Bloomberg estimates, Ukraine may import a record 5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas from Europe in 2025.

Moscow cancels Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg as nearly 100 drones reportedly downed across western Russia
The decision to cancel the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, an event traditionally held on the last Sunday of July, was announced by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on July 27, who said it was made “for security reasons.”
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Article image
BusinessUkraineNaftogazGasAzerbaijanEnergyWar
Avatar
Yana Prots

Newsroom Intern

Yana Prots is an intern on the business desk of the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a journalist at the NGO Center of United Actions and as a social media editor at Hromadske media. Yana holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and completed a year as an exchange student at the University of Zurich. Now, she is pursuing a master’s degree in International Finance and Investment at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, July 28
Ukraine imports Azerbaijani gas for first time as storage runs low.

Ukraine's state energy giant Naftogaz has signed its first agreement to import natural gas from Azerbaijan, the company said in a press release on July 28. The deal comes as gas storage reserves have fallen to their lowest level in at least 11 years, driven by Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy grid.

EU urges Ukraine to fortify anti-corruption bodies.

"Ukraine has already achieved a lot on its European path. It must build on these solid foundations and preserve independent anti-corruption bodies, which are cornerstones of Ukraine's rule of law," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on July 27.

Monday, July 28
Show More

Editors' Picks