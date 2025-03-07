The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Business, Ukraine, Poland, Naftogaz, LNG, Ukraine's oil and gas
Edit post

Ukraine signs LNG deal with Poland’s Orlen amid Russian attacks

by Yana Prots March 7, 2025 10:25 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: An LNG cargo ship moored in a German port in the Baltic Sea on April 18, 2024. (Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's largest state-owned energy company, Naftogaz, and Poland's petroleum refineries company, Orlen, have signed a contract for the supply of approximately 100 million cubic meters (mcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Naftogaz announced on March 7.

As Russia continues targeting Ukraine’s energy grid—specifically its gas infrastructure—domestic gas production has declined due to Russian strikes, forcing Ukraine to increase imports.

The gas supply agreement was formalized alongside a strategic cooperation document on LNG supply, Naftogaz said.

"Partnering with ORLEN strengthens energy security, diversifies supply routes, and accelerates Ukraine's integration into the European gas market," said Roman Chumak, CEO of Naftogaz.

The gas will come from an LNG shipment delivered to a terminal in Klaipeda, Lithuania. From there, it will be transported through Lithuania and Poland before reaching Ukraine via the Drozdovychi interconnector, where Naftogaz will receive it.

Robert Soszynski, vice president of Polish ORLEN, described the cooperation agreement as "mutually beneficial."

"Our relationship will be based on commercial terms, but securing an additional gas source is also crucial for Ukraine’s security," he said.

On Feb. 11, Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine, primarily targeting Poltava Oblast and damaging Naftogaz production facilities in the region.

Before the full-scale invasion, Ukraine produced 52 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas per day but required 110-140 million mcm in winter, covering the shortfall from storage. Russian attacks have since reduced Ukraine’s domestic gas output, increasing its reliance on foreign purchases.

Ukraine plans to import about 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas for the upcoming heating season due to ongoing Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, Bloomberg reported on March 4.

At the start of 2025, Ukraine halted its agreement with Russia to transport Russian gas to European customers via Ukrainian pipelines. The deal expired at the end of 2024 and was not renewed.

As Trump courts Russia, Europe gears up for a new world order
In a city usually synonymous with bloated bureaucracy, not all official gatherings are worth the fuss. The emergency EU summit on March 6, however, was one to remember. EU member states agreed to unlock what could amount to an unprecedented 800 billion euros ($867 billion) for defense spending amid…
The Kyiv IndependentAlex Cadier
Author: Yana Prots

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.