KI logo
War

3 Russian ships hit, 3 sailors killed in Ukrainian strike on Black Sea port, SBU source says

2 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
3 Russian ships hit, 3 sailors killed in Ukrainian strike on Black Sea port, SBU source says
Russia's sea minesweeper Valentin Pikul (Wikipedia)

Ukrainian forces struck the Russian port of Novorossiysk, hitting the minesweeper Valentin Pikul and "severely" damaging two anti-submarine ships, the Yeysk and the Kasimov, on March 2, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

The attack on the Black Sea port in southern Russia, which also killed three Russian sailors and injured 14 others, was carried out by the SBU in coordination with Ukraine's Defense Forces, the source said.

The fire in Novorossiysk's port lasted all night, according to the source.

The same strike also damaged six of the seven oil-loading berths at the major Sheskharis oil terminal, port infrastructure, a 30N6E2 guidance radar from an S-300PMU-2 Favorit system, and a Pantsir-S2 air defense missile system.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"There are no 'protected areas' for Russian military facilities. As long as Russia wages war against Ukraine, it will have no peace anywhere — neither at sea, nor on land, nor in the rear," the source said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims at the time of publication.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as the Kremlin wages its war against Ukraine.

Novorossiysk has become a central base for the Russian Black Sea Fleet after repeated Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea, increasing its importance as both a military and logistical hub.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Following the late November attack on the Russian oil terminal, the facility was forced to suspend oil shipments. The strike seriously damaged the mooring point two (SMP-2), prompting port authorities to halt all loading operations and order tankers out of the water area.

Ukrainian drones also struck the Novorossiysk oil terminal on Nov. 14, 2025, sparking a large fire, the SBU told the Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv considers oil facilities and vessels to be valid military targets as they directly fund Russia's war.

read also

SBU confirms Russian ships, air defense, oil infrastructure hit in mass strike on Novorossiysk port
Ukrainian drones struck an oil terminal, leaving fires in the southern Russian port city of Novorossiysk overnight on March 2, Telegram news channel Astra reported.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
UkraineRussiaUkrainian strikes in RussiaVesselsNovorossiyskBlack Sea
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, March 4
Merz urges Trump to increase pressure on Russia.

"Russia is playing for time here, and in doing so is also acting against the will of the American president. In today's talks, I called for increasing the pressure on Moscow," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on March 3 after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Show More

Editors' Picks