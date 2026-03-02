Ukrainian drones reportedly strike major oil terminal in southern Russia's Novorossiysk

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones struck a major oil terminal, leaving fires in the southern Russian port city of Novorossiysk overnight on March 2, Telegram news channel Astra reported.

The Sheskharis oil terminal in the Port of Novorossiysk was struck, according to an analysis of eyewitness footage conducted by the outlet.

Ukrainian drones previously struck the oil terminal on Nov. 14, sparking a large fire, Ukraine's Security Service told the Kyiv Independent following initial media reports and claims by local authorities.

The site is a major oil export terminal that serves as the endpoint for pipelines run by Russia's state-run Transneft, the world's largest oil pipeline company.

Four residential buildings were reported damaged in the attack, and one person was injured, Novorossiysk Mayor Andrey Kravchenko said, not mentioning the oil terminal.

"At the moment, damage is known to have occurred to two more apartment buildings and five private houses. Fires broke out at two addresses and are being extinguished. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," Kravchenko later reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims at the time of publication.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as the Kremlin wages its war against Ukraine.

Kyiv considers oil facilities to be valid military targets as they directly fund Russia's war.

On Feb. 28, an oil refinery in the village of Novominskaya in Russia's Krasnodar Krai caught fire following a drone attack, according to the Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters.

Overnight on Feb. 27, Ukraine reportedly launched strikes, hitting a thermal power station in Belgorod Oblast and an oil depot in occupied Luhansk, according to Russian officials and eyewitness footage posted to social media.