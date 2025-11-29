0 out of 25,000

Russia

Drone attack forces oil terminal in Russia's Novorossiysk to halt all loading operations

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Drone attack forces oil terminal in Russia's Novorossiysk to halt all loading operations
For illustrative purposes. A general view of the naval base on Sept. 23, 2014, in Novorossiysk, Russia. (Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images)

Naval drones struck the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's marine terminal in the Russian port city of Novorossiysk on Nov. 29, forcing the facility to suspend oil shipments, the company said.

The attack seriously damaged the mooring point two (SMP-2), prompting port authorities to halt all loading operations and order tankers out of the water area.

The company, an international venture involving Russian, Kazakh, and foreign energy companies, operates a major oil pipeline linking Kazakhstan's western fields with Novorossiysk's sea terminal.

The consortium is one of the region's most important export corridors.

Company officials said the damaged mooring system could no longer operate, leading the seaport's captain to suspend activities at the terminal.

Novorossiysk has become a central base for the Russian Black Sea Fleet after repeated Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea, increasing its importance as both a military and logistical hub.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that more than 100 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight.

The pipeline terminal has now been hit three times. A drone damaged the consortium's city office in September, and another strike hit the administrative building of the marine terminal on Nov. 25.

The latest attack adds pressure on Russia's ability to export oil, an economic lifeline that Kyiv has targeted with increasing frequency.

Ukraine has not commented on the strike. The Kyiv Independent has contacted Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) for comment.

WarUkraineNovorossiyskAttacks on Russia
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Saturday, November 29
Saturday, November 29
Video
How Ukrainian helicopter pilots hunt down Russian drones.

As Russia bombards Ukraine with Shahed drones almost every night, the 12th Army Aviation Brigade takes to the skies in decades-old helicopters to intercept them. The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post joined the pilots to understand how they fly, maneuver, and shoot down drones in darkness — and what keeps them going.

