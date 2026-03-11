Ukraine hits Russian oil depots, air defenses in occupied territories, military says

Ukraine said it carried out a series of strikes across Russian-occupied territories overnight on March 10-11, targeting air defense systems, fuel depots, ammunition storage sites, and other military infrastructure.

Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff said the strikes hit a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system near occupied Bagativka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as an oil depot in occupied Berdiansk, lubricants depots in the Berdiansk and Kuznetsivka areas, and a drone depot in Novozlatopol.

Separately, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces said they destroyed the 64N6E radar station and its antenna in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, which were used for Russia's S-300 and S-400 air defense systems. SOF also released video it said showed a strike on an ammunition depot in the Shyroka Balka area of occupied Donetsk Oblast.

0:00 / 1×

In the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces also struck the command post of a Russian motorized rifle brigade near Avdiivka and logistical facilities near Maryanivka and Pryshyb, according to the General Staff. Ukraine's military said SOF Resistance Movement partisans assisted in the operation.

The Buk is a self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile system, first developed by the Soviet Union in the 1970s. In the decades since, the Soviet Union and then Russia developed several upgraded versions.

Kyiv has routinely targeted Russian military infrastructure in occupied territories, as well as oil and industrial facilities that support Moscow's war effort. Ukrainian officials say such strikes are aimed at disrupting Russian logistics, degrading air defenses, and reducing the supplies available to Russian troops.