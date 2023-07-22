Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine has developed its own air defense systems, official says

by Abbey Fenbert July 23, 2023 1:17 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier near Lyman in eastern Ukraine sits next to an anti-aircraft missile on April 28, 2022. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has developed and is now testing its own medium-range air defense systems, Verkhovna Rada official Yehor Cherniev said during a televised broadcast on July 22.

"We have the latest air defense systems. They are now of medium range," Cherniev said. He added that testing of the anti-aircraft systems is underway and "quite successful."

Cherniev is the deputy chair of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament. He is a member of the Servant of the People Party, and chair of Ukraine's Permanent Delegation at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.  

According to Cherniev, the "Ukrainian-made and Ukrainian-designed" air defense systems  are similar to Hawk anti-aircraft weapons, though not a replacement for longer-range Patriot missiles.

Ukraine received and deployed its first Patriot defense systems in April 2023.

Cherniev declined to give a name to the Ukrainian weapons, citing ongoing testing, but said the missiles are "ready."

Cherniev also said that Ukraine is developing the production of its own mines and shells, which will be "three times cheaper" than those purchased from other nations.

Ukraine has faced a week of intensified aerial attacks from Russian forces, as Russia deploys more troops along Ukraine's eastern front line and barrages Ukraine's Black Sea ports with shelling.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
