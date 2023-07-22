Ukraine has developed its own air defense systems, official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has developed and is now testing its own medium-range air defense systems, Verkhovna Rada official Yehor Cherniev said during a televised broadcast on July 22.

"We have the latest air defense systems. They are now of medium range," Cherniev said. He added that testing of the anti-aircraft systems is underway and "quite successful."

Cherniev is the deputy chair of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament. He is a member of the Servant of the People Party, and chair of Ukraine's Permanent Delegation at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

According to Cherniev, the "Ukrainian-made and Ukrainian-designed" air defense systems are similar to Hawk anti-aircraft weapons, though not a replacement for longer-range Patriot missiles.

Ukraine received and deployed its first Patriot defense systems in April 2023.

Cherniev declined to give a name to the Ukrainian weapons, citing ongoing testing, but said the missiles are "ready."

Cherniev also said that Ukraine is developing the production of its own mines and shells, which will be "three times cheaper" than those purchased from other nations.

Ukraine has faced a week of intensified aerial attacks from Russian forces, as Russia deploys more troops along Ukraine's eastern front line and barrages Ukraine's Black Sea ports with shelling.