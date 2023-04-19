Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Official: Patriot systems from US, Netherlands already in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2023 5:34 PM 1 min read
Patriot launchers modules mounted on M983 HEMTT part of the US made MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile (SAM) system are pictured on a open field on Feb. 18, 2023 in Zamosc, Poland. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Patriot air defense systems pledged by the U.S. and the Netherlands have arrived in Ukraine, First Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavliuk said on April 19.

The Ukrainian official also confirmed the arrival of a Patriot battery from Germany, which Berlin had reported a day before.

The systems will allow the Ukrainian army to defend against Russian cruise missiles and drones, Pavliuk added, thanking the allies for "strengthening Ukraine's air defense."

Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said on March 30 that 65 Ukrainian soldiers had completed training on Patriot systems at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and returned to Europe.

The U.S. announced it would supply Patriots to Ukraine at the end of December last year, ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington, D.C. Germany and the Netherlands joined the efforts later.

The Patriot system is the most advanced air defense weapon in the U.S. arsenal that Kyiv has been long pleading for.

Patriots aim to significantly improve the defense of Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure against regular Russian missile attacks.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
