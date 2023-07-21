Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
ISW: Russia batters Ukraine's ports to win concessions from the West

by Abbey Fenbert July 21, 2023 7:25 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military is targeting Ukraine's ports in order to escalate tensions around the Black Sea Grain Initiative and exact concessions from the West, the Institute for the Study of War wrote in its July 20 report.

Russian missiles struck the port city of Odesa for three consecutive days following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, an agreement that allows Ukraine to continue exporting critical grain supplies during wartime. Ukrainian officials reported that the ports under attack contain over one million tons of food.  

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed on July 19 that he would rejoin the grain deal under certain conditions, including the removal of economic sanctions and Russia's return to the SWIFT banking system.

The Russian Defense Ministry also announced on July 19 that it would consider any ships in Ukrainian ports to be military targets.

Moscow has punctuated its threats with missile strikes. The repeated attacks on Ukraine's port and grain infrastructure demonstrate Putin's willingness to use global food security as a bargaining chip.

"Prolonged disruptions to grain logistics in Ukraine will likely have increasingly cascading effects on grain supplies, adding to the sense of urgency that the Kremlin hopes to create," the ISW report said.

New US sanctions target Russian mining corporations, suppliers helping Russia evade restrictions
The U.S. government announced a new sweeping set of sanctions on July 20, which aims to target Russia’s war effort. Russian officials and industries, individuals linked to Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, and Kyrgyz companies have been sanctioned.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
