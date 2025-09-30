KI logo
News Feed

Ukraine evacuates 57 people from Gaza, ministry says

2 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine evacuates 57 people from Gaza, ministry says
Ukrainian citizens and their families stand in front of the airport holding the Ukrainian flag after being evacuated from the Gaza Strip. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Telegram)

Ukraine has evacuated 57 people from the Gaza Strip in its latest operation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Sept. 30.

The evacuation, carried out Sept. 29-30 in coordination with Ukraine's military intelligence, included 48 Ukrainian citizens, as well as nine Palestinian nationals, Sybiha said in a statement released by the Foreign Ministry.

The operation took place amid active fighting, which significantly complicated the process, Sybiha said. Among the evacuees were two wounded people: a Ukrainian citizen and a Palestinian.

Ukrainian military medics provided medical assistance during the evacuation.

The group was flown to Chisinau, Moldova, where they will continue their journey home, the Foreign Ministry said. Sybiha expressed gratitude to officials in Israel, Jordan, and Moldova for helping secure the transit route and resolving logistical and permit issues.

"This stage of evacuation was carried out on the direct instruction of the president of Ukraine to ensure the safety of our citizens from dangerous regions of the Middle East," Sybiha said.

This is the most recent in a series of evacuation missions Ukraine has conducted in the Middle East.

We asked 5 young Ukrainians why they chose to go to war against Russia
As Russia’s full-scale war enters its fourth year, a generation raised under air-raid sirens is now old enough to fight. Despite not yet being subject to conscription, these young Ukrainians are voluntarily joining the military, trading lecture halls for dugouts, or trying to balance both worlds. Their decision comes at a time when Ukraine is facing mounting pressure to address critical manpower shortages. In 2024, the government lowered the mobilization age from 27 to 25 and later introduced o
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image
UkraineGazaUkraine's military intelligenceEvacuationForeign MinistryAndrii SybihaIsrael
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, September 30
Show More

Editors' Picks