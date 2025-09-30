Ukraine evacuates 57 people from Gaza, ministry says

Ukraine has evacuated 57 people from the Gaza Strip in its latest operation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Sept. 30.

The evacuation, carried out Sept. 29-30 in coordination with Ukraine's military intelligence, included 48 Ukrainian citizens, as well as nine Palestinian nationals, Sybiha said in a statement released by the Foreign Ministry.

The operation took place amid active fighting, which significantly complicated the process, Sybiha said. Among the evacuees were two wounded people: a Ukrainian citizen and a Palestinian.

Ukrainian military medics provided medical assistance during the evacuation.

The group was flown to Chisinau, Moldova, where they will continue their journey home, the Foreign Ministry said. Sybiha expressed gratitude to officials in Israel, Jordan, and Moldova for helping secure the transit route and resolving logistical and permit issues.

"This stage of evacuation was carried out on the direct instruction of the president of Ukraine to ensure the safety of our citizens from dangerous regions of the Middle East," Sybiha said.

This is the most recent in a series of evacuation missions Ukraine has conducted in the Middle East.