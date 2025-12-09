KI logo
Ukraine, EU partners finalize revised peace proposal, ready to present plan to US

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
For illustrative purposes. Zelensky holds a phone call on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)

Ukraine and its European partners have completed revisions to a peace proposal aimed at ending Russia's full-scale war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 9.

The announcement reflects Kyiv's effort to present a unified European position before engaging with Washington, as European leaders grow uneasy over U.S.-led negotiations.

"The Ukrainian and European components are now more developed, and we are ready to present them to our partners in the U.S.," Zelensky said. "Together with the American side, we expect to swiftly make the potential steps as doable as possible."

Ukraine's negotiating team briefed Zelensky earlier on Dec. 9 on the results of consultations in London with EU national security advisers.

Zelensky held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other European leaders on Dec. 8, before traveling to Brussels for meetings with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and EU officials.

The Ukrainian president noted that the pace of progress ultimately depends on whether Russia is prepared to take "effective steps to stop the bloodshed and prevent the war from reigniting."

European leaders have grown increasingly uneasy after Washington launched negotiations built around a U.S.–Russian draft proposal that demanded far-reaching concessions from Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president earlier told Bloomberg that negotiations with Washington still hinge on "sensitive issues," including security guarantees and the status of eastern Ukrainian regions.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

