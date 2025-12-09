Ukraine, EU partners finalize revised peace proposal, ready to present plan to US

Ukraine and its European partners have completed revisions to a peace proposal aimed at ending Russia's full-scale war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 9.

The announcement reflects Kyiv's effort to present a unified European position before engaging with Washington, as European leaders grow uneasy over U.S.-led negotiations.

"The Ukrainian and European components are now more developed, and we are ready to present them to our partners in the U.S.," Zelensky said. "Together with the American side, we expect to swiftly make the potential steps as doable as possible."

Ukraine's negotiating team briefed Zelensky earlier on Dec. 9 on the results of consultations in London with EU national security advisers.

Zelensky held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other European leaders on Dec. 8, before traveling to Brussels for meetings with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and EU officials.

The Ukrainian president noted that the pace of progress ultimately depends on whether Russia is prepared to take "effective steps to stop the bloodshed and prevent the war from reigniting."

European leaders have grown increasingly uneasy after Washington launched negotiations built around a U.S.–Russian draft proposal that demanded far-reaching concessions from Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president earlier told Bloomberg that negotiations with Washington still hinge on "sensitive issues," including security guarantees and the status of eastern Ukrainian regions.