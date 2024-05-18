Skip to content
Ukraine’s 110th Brigade downs 4 Russian aircraft in 2 weeks

by Alexander Khrebet May 18, 2024 10:15 PM 1 min read
A part of destroyed Su-25 Russian military aircraft is displayed at the National Museum of Military History of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 8, 2022. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The anti-aircraft gunners of Ukraine’s 110th Mechanized Brigade have shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk Oblast, making it the fourth downed jet within two weeks, the brigade said on May 18 in a Facebook post.

The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed “Frogfoot” by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft that provides close air support for Russian ground troops. The aircraft helps Russia carry out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, which covers much of Donetsk Oblast.

“Now, its remains are smoldering in one of the forests in Donetsk Oblast,” the 110th Brigade said.

The unit did not specify the exact place where the aircraft was downed, but the brigade is based near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The brigade also said that three other Su-25s were downed on May 4, May 11, and May 13.

Russia has lost 354 aircraft since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's General Staff said on the morning of May 18. These figure could not be independently verified.

Source: Russia lost 7 aircraft in Ukraine’s April 5 attack on air base
The HUR source said the Ukrainian drone attack damaged four Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets, two transport aircraft, and one Beriev Be-200 Altair.
Decorated Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

Lieutenant Colonel Vasyliuk, the brigade's chief of staff and a deputy commander of an aviation squadron, was killed "recently" while conducting a combat mission, the brigade said.
Zelensky: 'Our partners fear that Russia will lose this war'.

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine's partners "are afraid of Russia losing the war" and would like Kyiv "to win in such a way that Russia does not lose," Zelensky said in a meeting with journalists attended by the Kyiv Independent.
Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 44 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 17. At least 183 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
