Ukrainian drones reportedly target Ryazan oil refinery, cities across Russia

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in Ryazan and targeted other cities across Russia overnight on Sept. 6, monitoring channels and authorities reported.

Air defenses were engaged in Rostov Oblast's city of Bataysk, a suburb of the regional capital Rostov-on-Don, Telegram channel Exilenova Plus reported.

Explosions were also reported in Rostov-on-Don, where drones circled the city for four hours, eyewitnesses said, according to independent Russian outlet Astra.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed the attack, saying that three residential buildings were damaged in the city and a child was hospitalized.

Three dozen Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the region, the governor said.

Rostov-on-Don Mayor Alexander Skryabin earlier warned that air defenses in the city were engaged.

Additional strikes were reported at an oil refinery in the city of Ryazan in western Russia, where a fire broke out, Exilenova Plus reported.

The attacks come as Ukraine and Russia have agreed not to strike each other's capitals as U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visit the two cities for peace talks.

Russia did not halt strikes against Ukraine outside of Kyiv, where attacks across the country killed at least three people and injured more than 20 others on Sept. 5.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

On Sept. 3-4, Ukraine's military launched several waves of attacks against the Russian city of Sochi, including a naval drone strike on a Russian vessel.