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Russian pro-Kremlin fund executive killed in occupied Crimea

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by Olena Goncharova
Russian pro-Kremlin fund executive killed in occupied Crimea
Photo for illustrative purposes. A man finishes gluing a large Russian propagandist poster depicting a Russian soldier with the caption “A Russian soldier is a liberator!” in the city center of Simferopol, Russia-occupied Crimea, Ukraine, on March 4, 2022. (Stringer / AFP via Getty Images)

Anatoly Chernyshov, executive director of the Russian fund "People’s Front. Everything for Victory," was killed in Russian-occupied Crimea following a Ukrainian attack, the organization said on social media on Sept. 5.

According to the fund, the 58-year-old sustained blast injuries near the village of Skvortsovo in Crimea’s Simferopol district during what it described as "an air attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify these claims.

Chernyshov was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries, the organization said. The fund also added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had posthumously awarded Chernyshov the Order of Courage.

"People’s Front. Everything for Victory" is a Russian pro-Kremlin initiative that raises funds to provide drones, electronic warfare equipment, vehicles, radios, and other supplies to Russian forces.

The initiative is part of the People’s Front, an all-Russian public movement created at Vladimir Putin’s initiative in 2011. Putin said in July that Russians had contributed nearly 70 billion rubles ($808 million) to Russia’s war effort through the organization.

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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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