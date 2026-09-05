Russian pro-Kremlin fund executive killed in occupied Crimea

Anatoly Chernyshov, executive director of the Russian fund "People’s Front. Everything for Victory," was killed in Russian-occupied Crimea following a Ukrainian attack, the organization said on social media on Sept. 5.

According to the fund, the 58-year-old sustained blast injuries near the village of Skvortsovo in Crimea’s Simferopol district during what it described as "an air attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify these claims.

Chernyshov was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries, the organization said. The fund also added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had posthumously awarded Chernyshov the Order of Courage.

"People’s Front. Everything for Victory" is a Russian pro-Kremlin initiative that raises funds to provide drones, electronic warfare equipment, vehicles, radios, and other supplies to Russian forces.

The initiative is part of the People’s Front, an all-Russian public movement created at Vladimir Putin’s initiative in 2011. Putin said in July that Russians had contributed nearly 70 billion rubles ($808 million) to Russia’s war effort through the organization.