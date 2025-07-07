5 suspects charged over deadly explosion in Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast

Ukrainian prosecutors have charged five individuals in connection with a massive explosion at an industrial site in the Zhytomyr Oblast that killed two people and injured more than 80, including eight children, the Prosecutor General's Office said on July 7.

The blast occurred on July 2 at a warehouse facility in the village of Berezyna, near the highway outside the city of Zhytomyr. The explosion damaged over 100 homes, three gas stations, and around 20 vehicles, local officials said.

Two company directors and three employees have been formally charged with violating safety rules regarding explosives and other related crimes. The charges include illegal handling of explosives and violations leading to severe consequences under several articles of Ukraine's criminal code.

According to prosecutors, one of the company directors had established illegal production of explosive materials and involved unqualified personnel without the necessary training or certification. The business reportedly operated without permits, licenses, or regulatory oversight, and in close proximity to residential housing.

Investigators said the explosion followed a fire sparked by improper handling and storage of explosives, which led to a series of powerful detonations.

Law enforcement officials are conducting searches at the homes of company executives and founders of the businesses believed to be involved.

The prosecutor's office has filed motions requesting that all five suspects be held in pre-trial detention.