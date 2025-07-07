General Staff: Russia has lost 1,027,540 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,027,540 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 7.

The number includes 1,100 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,995 tanks, 22,963 armored fighting vehicles, 54,370 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,993 artillery systems, 1,432 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,192 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 44,058 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.