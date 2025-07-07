Become a member
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,027,540 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in a tank in the Avdiivka axis in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 1, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,027,540 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 7.

The number includes 1,100 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,995 tanks, 22,963 armored fighting vehicles, 54,370 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,993 artillery systems, 1,432 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,192 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 44,058 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

