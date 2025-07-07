Ukrainian drones reportedly target Russian chemical plant near Moscow

Ukrainian drones struck the city of Krasnozavodsk in Russia's Moscow Oblast on July 7, possibly targeting the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant, Russian independent media outlet Astra reported.

The plant, located 88 kilometers (55 miles) northeast of Moscow, produces industrial and military-grade chemicals, including explosives, ammunition components, and aircraft protection systems.

Established in 1915, the plant is one of the city's largest employers and plays a key role in Russia's defense-industrial complex. Its location in Krasnozavodsk places it roughly 530 kilometers (329 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

It is affiliated with the Russian state defense conglomerate Rostec and supplies the Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, Federal Security Service (FSB), and other law enforcement agencies.

The plant produces protective equipment for aircraft and anti-terror… pic.twitter.com/2fkye7zCdG — ASTRA (@ASTRA_PRESS) July 7, 2025

Moscow Oblast authorities have not officially confirmed the attack. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that air defenses intercepted or destroyed 91 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including eight over Moscow Oblast.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the attack, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports.

The reported strike comes as part of Ukraine's broader campaign to disrupt Russian logistics, weapons production, and supply lines far behind the front line.

In recent months, Ukrainian drones have hit multiple industrial and military sites across Russia, including oil depots, airfields, and electronics facilities.