Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukrainian drones reportedly target Russian chemical plant near Moscow

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukrainian drones reportedly target Russian chemical plant near Moscow
A purported image shows smoke near the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant in the town of Krasnozavodsk, Moscow Oblast, Russia, on July 7, 2025. (Astra / Telegram)

Ukrainian drones struck the city of Krasnozavodsk in Russia's Moscow Oblast on July 7, possibly targeting the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant, Russian independent media outlet Astra reported.

The plant, located 88 kilometers (55 miles) northeast of Moscow, produces industrial and military-grade chemicals, including explosives, ammunition components, and aircraft protection systems.

Established in 1915, the plant is one of the city's largest employers and plays a key role in Russia's defense-industrial complex. Its location in Krasnozavodsk places it roughly 530 kilometers (329 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

It is affiliated with the Russian state defense conglomerate Rostec and supplies the Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, Federal Security Service (FSB), and other law enforcement agencies.

Moscow Oblast authorities have not officially confirmed the attack. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that air defenses intercepted or destroyed 91 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including eight over Moscow Oblast.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the attack, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports.

The reported strike comes as part of Ukraine's broader campaign to disrupt Russian logistics, weapons production, and supply lines far behind the front line.

In recent months, Ukrainian drones have hit multiple industrial and military sites across Russia, including oil depots, airfields, and electronics facilities.

After airport chaos, tanker blast, Putin fires Russian transport minister
The dismissal comes amid a series of high-profile disruptions to Russia’s aviation and shipping sectors.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
UkraineRussiaAttacks on RussiaWarDronesMoscow Oblast
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, July 7
Monday, July 7
Show More

Editors' Picks