Ukraine appoints Oleh Luhovskyi as interim head of Foreign Intelligence Service

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Major General Oleh Luhovskyi as acting head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service on Feb. 4.

The move comes a month after then-Foreign Intelligence Service chief Oleh Ivashchenko was appointed to lead Ukraine's military intelligence agency as part of a broader government reshuffle. Ivashchenko succeeded Kyrylo Budanov, who was named the new head of the President's Office.

Luhovskyi has served as first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service since May 2024.

He participated in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia last May in Istanbul, which marked the first talks to revive the negotiation process since 2022.