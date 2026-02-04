KI logo
Politics

Ukraine appoints Oleh Luhovskyi as interim head of Foreign Intelligence Service

by Kateryna Denisova
Ukraine appoints Oleh Luhovskyi as interim head of Foreign Intelligence Service
Major General Oleh Luhovskyi appointed as acting head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Major General Oleh Luhovskyi as acting head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service on Feb. 4.

The move comes a month after then-Foreign Intelligence Service chief Oleh Ivashchenko was appointed to lead Ukraine's military intelligence agency as part of a broader government reshuffle. Ivashchenko succeeded Kyrylo Budanov, who was named the new head of the President's Office.

Luhovskyi has served as first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service since May 2024.

He participated in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia last May in Istanbul, which marked the first talks to revive the negotiation process since 2022.

Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Before joining the team, she worked at the NV media outlet. Kateryna also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

