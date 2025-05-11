Ukraine allegedly targets Russia's Kursk Oblast in missile attack, Russian official claims

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated

Three were injured in Russia's Kursk Oblast when the town of Rylsk was allegedly struck by a missile attack on May 11, local governor Alexander Khinshtein claimed.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets within Russia as Moscow continues to wage its war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on April 30 that Ukrainian soldiers remain in Kursk Oblast.

"According to preliminary information, three people were injured. All were taken to the Rylsk Central Regional Hospital," Khinshtein said.

A hotel entrance was damaged as a result of the impact from a missile, the local governor claimed.

"The blast wave also damaged two cars and two private homes: windows were knocked out, the roof and garage were damaged. Three more cars were cut by shrapnel," Khinshtein said.

Ukraine has not officially commented on the reported strikes, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify claims made by Russian officials.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will travel to Istanbul for peace talks on May 15 in response to Putin rejecting a ceasefire proposal and instead suggesting peace talks between Ukraine and Russia should continue.

Ukraine has insisted on a full 30-day unconditional ceasefire before peace talks begin.

"We expect a ceasefire from tomorrow — this proposal is on the table. A complete and unconditional ceasefire — long-term, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy — could bring peace much closer," Zelensky said.



