News Feed
Sunday, May 11
Putin’s Victory Day and White House chaos | Ukraine This Week.

This week, the world watched in anticipation for Russia’s Victory Day parade after President Volodymyr Zelensky commented that he could not guarantee the safety of those attending. Meanwhile, the European Union moves one step forward to banning Russian gas from the European continent. It is also revealed this week that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has fallen out of step with the White House.

News Feed

Ukraine allegedly targets Russia's Kursk Oblast in missile attack, Russian official claims

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
A welcome sign of Russia's Kursk Oblast in an undated photo. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated

Three were injured in Russia's Kursk Oblast when the town of Rylsk was allegedly struck by a missile attack on May 11, local governor Alexander Khinshtein claimed.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets within Russia as Moscow continues to wage its war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on April 30 that Ukrainian soldiers remain in Kursk Oblast.

"According to preliminary information, three people were injured. All were taken to the Rylsk Central Regional Hospital," Khinshtein said.

A hotel entrance was damaged as a result of the impact from a missile, the local governor claimed.

"The blast wave also damaged two cars and two private homes: windows were knocked out, the roof and garage were damaged. Three more cars were cut by shrapnel," Khinshtein said.

Ukraine has not officially commented on the reported strikes, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify claims made by Russian officials.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will travel to Istanbul for peace talks on May 15 in response to Putin rejecting a ceasefire proposal and instead suggesting peace talks between Ukraine and Russia should continue.

Ukraine has insisted on a full 30-day unconditional ceasefire before peace talks begin.

"We expect a ceasefire from tomorrow — this proposal is on the table. A complete and unconditional ceasefire — long-term, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy — could bring peace much closer," Zelensky said.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky ready to meet Putin in Turkey, calls for immediate ceasefire
Key developments on May 11: * Zelensky ready to meet Putin in Turkey, calls for immediate ceasefire * Trump urges Ukraine, Russia to hold direct talks ‘immediately’ * US, European leaders resoundingly reject Russia’s proposal for talks without ceasefire first * Russia launches overnight drone attack across Ukraine, damaging civilian infrastructure President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 11 said he is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15. “There is no point in pro
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk


UkraineRussiaKursk OblastWarMissile attack
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

