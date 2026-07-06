UK intercepts Russian Bear-F aircraft after it buzzed carrier strike group in Norwegian Sea

A Russian Bear-F maritime patrol aircraft repeatedly approached the U.K.'s Carrier Strike Group at low altitude while it was operating in the Norwegian Sea on June 2, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on July 6.

The incident occurred as the Royal Navy-led strike group was deployed under NATO command in the High North, supporting the alliance's operations in the North Atlantic.

"This activity was unsafe and unprofessional," a Defense Ministry spokesperson said.

According to the ministry, the Russian Tu-142 Bear-F maritime patrol aircraft flew at low altitude and unnecessarily close to the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales before dropping a large number of sonobuoys nearby.

The aircraft was intercepted by two British F-35 fighter jets, which escorted it until it departed the area.

The U.K.'s Carrier Strike Group consists of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, the Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan, F-35 fighter jets, Merlin and Wildcat helicopters, and the fleet replenishment tanker RFA Tidespring.

The deployment forms part of NATO's efforts to strengthen security in the High North and the North Atlantic.

Russian military aircraft have repeatedly carried out flights near NATO airspace and have frequently been intercepted by allied fighter jets.