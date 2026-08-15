Russian attacks kill infant, injure 49 across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks killed at least one person and injured 49 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Aug. 15.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight on Aug. 15 with 152 Shahed-type drones and loitering munitions, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 124 drones over northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. Drone strikes were recorded at 16 locations, while falling debris from downed targets was reported at another location.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 3-month-old child was killed and 11 people were injured, including two children, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Russian forces attacked three districts more than 70 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 25 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring 28 people, including a child, over the past day, the local military administration said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks injured four people and damaged private homes, non-residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure, according to the local military administration. Russian forces carried out nearly 60 attacks against 27 settlements in the region.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces injured one person in Sloviansk and shelled settlements across the region 37 times, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia district, while Russian forces carried out 971 strikes against 42 settlements over the past day, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian forces used missiles, guided aerial bombs, Lancet and Molniya drones, FPV drones, and other unmanned systems against the region.