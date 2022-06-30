UK intelligence: Ukrainian forces hold positions in Lysychansk after Sievierodonetsk withdrawal.

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the latest intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, current ground combat in the area is likely focused around the Lysychansk oil refinery, located 10 kilometers southwest of the city center. The update also said that Russian forces continue to make limited progress at the operational level as they attempt to encircle Ukrainian defenders in northern Donetsk Oblast with advances from Izium. Ukraine's "ability to continue fighting delaying battles, and then withdraw troops in good order before they are encircled, will continue to be a key factor in the outcome of the campaign," the update said.