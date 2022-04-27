UK Intelligence: Ukraine retains control over the majority of its airspace.

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to latest British Defense Ministry update from April 27, Russia has failed to effectively destroy the Ukrainian Air Force or suppress Ukrainian air defenses, while Ukraine continues to hold Russian air assets at risk. Russian air activity is primarily focused on southern and eastern Ukraine to provide support to Russia's ground forces. The update also said that the majority of Russia's airstrikes in Mariupol are likely being conducted using unguided free-falling bombs, which are ineffective at hitting targets and increase the risk of civilian casualties.