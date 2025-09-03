UK defense secretary arrives in Ukraine as Kyiv signals 'important' military decisions

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey arrived in Ukraine on Sept. 3, Ukraine's Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Telegram.

"We are preparing important bilateral decisions that will strengthen the defense capabilities of our countries," Shmyhal wrote.

His visit comes during a wave of Russian drone and missile strikes overnight on Sept. 3, targeting cities across western and central Ukraine.