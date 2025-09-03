KI logo
UK defense secretary arrives in Ukraine as Kyiv signals 'important' military decisions

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sept. 3, 2025. (Denys Shmyhal / Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey arrived in Ukraine on Sept. 3, Ukraine's Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Telegram.

"We are preparing important bilateral decisions that will strengthen the defense capabilities of our countries," Shmyhal wrote.

His visit comes during a wave of Russian drone and missile strikes overnight on Sept. 3, targeting cities across western and central Ukraine.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

