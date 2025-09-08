Two explosions in Russia's Far East target military unit accused of war crimes in Ukraine, HUR source says

Two explosions in the far-eastern Russian city of Khabarovsk have killed and wounded members of a military unit accused of carrying out war crimes during the Battle of Kyiv in 2022, a source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) has told the Kyiv Independent.

"Two explosive devices went off in a parking lot near the military unit," the source said.

"The explosions occurred at about 9 am — exactly at the moment when the Russian army arrived for duty. As a result of the explosions, there are dead and wounded among the personnel of the enemy army."

According to the source, the unit targeted was Military Unit 6912 of the 748th separate operational battalion of the Russian Guard which is stationed in Khabarovsk, a city more than 6,000 kilometers from Ukraine.

The unit was involved in fighting near Kyiv in the early weeks of the full-scale invasion when numerous war crimes were committed by Russian forces, particularly in the suburb towns of Bucha and Irpin.

Russia's attempts to encircle Kyiv failed after more than a month of heavy fighting, with Moscow's troops then retreating from the capital's outskirts.

Hundreds of residents of the three towns were found to have been tortured, raped, and executed by the Russian army.

The HUR source said after the explosions, local authorities "blocked the mobile Internet and changed the movement of public transport so that local residents would not learn the truth about the extraordinary event."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the report.