Tumultuous New Year’s Eve in Russia marked by reported drone strikes on oil sites

by Olena Goncharova
A view of the full moon over the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia on June 4, 2023. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A turbulent New Year’s  Eve unfolded across Russia as multiple regions reported drone attacks in the early hours of Jan. 1, triggering fires at oil facilities in Kaluga Oblast and Krasnodar Krai, according to Russian Telegram channels, and monitoring groups.

Local residents shared videos showing a glow in the sky and large fires in industrial areas where energy facilities are located. In the city of Liudinovo in Kaluga Oblast, reports indicated that a local oil storage facility was hit.

Footage circulating online showed a tall column of fire and smoke above the site. Regional authorities have not commented on the extent of the damage, though local channels said the fire was preceded by the sound of explosions.

Residents of Krasnodar Krai also reported a turbulent New Year’s night, as the Ilsky oil refinery came under attack. The facility has previously been targeted by drones on multiple occasions, according to open-source reports and local media.

Moscow was also reportedly targeted by drones during the night. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said nine drones had been shor down. There was no additional information on damages or casualties.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify the claims.

Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Thursday, January 1
Thursday, January 1
