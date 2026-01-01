Tumultuous New Year’s Eve in Russia marked by reported drone strikes on oil sites

A turbulent New Year’s Eve unfolded across Russia as multiple regions reported drone attacks in the early hours of Jan. 1, triggering fires at oil facilities in Kaluga Oblast and Krasnodar Krai, according to Russian Telegram channels, and monitoring groups.

Local residents shared videos showing a glow in the sky and large fires in industrial areas where energy facilities are located. In the city of Liudinovo in Kaluga Oblast, reports indicated that a local oil storage facility was hit.

Footage circulating online showed a tall column of fire and smoke above the site. Regional authorities have not commented on the extent of the damage, though local channels said the fire was preceded by the sound of explosions.

Residents of Krasnodar Krai also reported a turbulent New Year’s night, as the Ilsky oil refinery came under attack. The facility has previously been targeted by drones on multiple occasions, according to open-source reports and local media.

Moscow was also reportedly targeted by drones during the night. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said nine drones had been shor down. There was no additional information on damages or casualties.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify the claims.