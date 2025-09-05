KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Trump to rename US Defense Department to Department of War, media reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Trump to rename US Defense Department to Department of War, media reports
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (R) listens during a bilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Polish President Karol Nawrocki in the Oval Office at the White House on September 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order on Sept. 5 to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War, various U.S. media outlets reported, citing sources in the White House.

Trump, alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, alluded to the reported changes in recent weeks, with Trump telling reporters on Aug. 25 that his administration is "gonna change the name."

While the White House has not officially provided a rationale for the name change, Trump himself has alluded to historical connotations associated with the new name.

"We won the World War 1, World War 2 - it was called the Department of War, and to me, that’s really what it is," Trump said in his justification on Aug. 25.

"Everybody likes that we had an unbelievable history of victory when it was Department of War," Trump added. "Then we changed it to Department of Defense."

The U.S. Congress approved the department's current name in 1947, shortly after the end of World War 2, following the country's longstanding use of the Department of War namesake. It was not immediately clear as to whether Congress would need to approve the name change in a vote.

"I'm sure Congress will go along if we need that. I don't think we even need that," Trump previously said on a potential vote.

Amid the transition, Hegseth's title will likely be changed to secretary of war.

Trump administration to phase out security funding for NATO’s eastern flank, FT reports
The Trump administration is preparing to phase out funding for U.S. security assistance programs for European countries bordering Russia, FT reported Sept. 4. The move is part of a broader push for NATO allies to increase their defense spending.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Article image
Donald TrumpUnited StatesPentagonPete Hegseth
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, September 5
Friday, September 5
Show More

Editors' Picks