Trump to make decision on Russia sanctions within next 24-36 hours, Rubio says

U.S. President Donald Trump will decide whether to impose secondary sanctions on Russia’s trading partners within the next 24 to 36 hours, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Aug. 6.

Following U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day, the White House now has a "better understanding" of the conditions under which Russia would end its war, Rubio said.

Trump has threatened to impose secondary sanctions on Russia's trading partners if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire by Aug. 8. The measure could impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian oil.

It is unclear if a meeting between Trump and Putin will occur, Rubio said, amid reports that Trump and Putin are ready to meet.

Whether the two leaders meet depends on progress made to reach a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine, Rubio told reporters.

Trump and Putin could speak over the phone within the next couple of days, but no call is scheduled between the two, he said.

The U.S. leader plans to meet Putin as early as next week and intends to hold a trilateral meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin shortly after, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Aug. 6.

The U.S. leader has already imposed a 50% tariff on India for its continued purchase of Russian oil, raising the measure from an initial 25% announced on July 31.

As Trump pressures Russia to reach a ceasefire, the Kremlin is weighing a limited "air truce" involving a pause in drone and missile strikes if Ukraine agrees to do the same, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 5, citing undisclosed sources familiar with the matter.

Trump and Zelensky held a phone call following Witkoff's visit to Moscow. Several European leaders, including U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, joined the call.