Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Trump to make decision on Russia sanctions within next 24-36 hours, Rubio says

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Trump to make decision on Russia sanctions within next 24-36 hours, Rubio says
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Jan. 15, 2025. (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump will decide whether to impose secondary sanctions on Russia’s trading partners within the next 24 to 36 hours, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Aug. 6.

Following U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day, the White House now has a "better understanding" of the conditions under which Russia would end its war, Rubio said.

Trump has threatened to impose secondary sanctions on Russia's trading partners if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire by Aug. 8. The measure could impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian oil.

It is unclear if a meeting between Trump and Putin will occur, Rubio said, amid reports that Trump and Putin are ready to meet.

Whether the two leaders meet depends on progress made to reach a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine, Rubio told reporters.

Trump and Putin could speak over the phone within the next couple of days, but no call is scheduled between the two, he said.

The U.S. leader plans to meet Putin as early as next week and intends to hold a trilateral meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin shortly after, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Aug. 6.

The U.S. leader has already imposed a 50% tariff on India for its continued purchase of Russian oil, raising the measure from an initial 25% announced on July 31.

As Trump pressures Russia to reach a ceasefire, the Kremlin is weighing a limited "air truce" involving a pause in drone and missile strikes if Ukraine agrees to do the same, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 5, citing undisclosed sources familiar with the matter.

Trump and Zelensky held a phone call following Witkoff's visit to Moscow. Several European leaders, including U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, joined the call.

President Trump has all the cards to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine. Now, he needs to use them
President Trump announced on July 14 that he was finally ready to provide additional weapons to Ukraine and impose new tariffs on Russia within 50 days – by Sept. 2 – if Russian President Vladimir Putin did not cease his illegal war of aggression and terror in Ukraine. This gave Russia a blank check for 50 more days of senseless death and destruction. No restrictions were imposed on Moscow as a result. On July 28, however, Trump changed his mind and shortened his unilateral deadline. A day lat
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentGregory P. Wilson
Article image
United StatesRussiaUkraineSanctionsUS sanctionsTariffsMarco RubioTrump & Russia
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, August 7
Video
Trump’s threat won't stop Putin, Russia expert says.

As Trump’s deadline for additional sanctions on Russia looms, Robert Person, a professor of international relations specializing in Russian and post-Soviet politics, discusses why Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to end the war against Ukraine in response to the threat — and what might actually motivate him to stop the aggression.

Show More

Editors' Picks