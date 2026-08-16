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Yaroslava Mahuchikh extends European reign with third straight high jump gold

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by Linda Hourani
Yaroslava Mahuchikh extends European reign with third straight high jump gold
Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Team Ukraine competes in the Women's High Jump Final during day six of the 27th European Athletics Championships at Alexander Stadium on Aug. 15, 2026, in Birmingham, England. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the women's high jump title at the European Championships in Birmingham on Aug. 15, securing her third consecutive continental title, Suspilne reported.

Mahuchikh cleared 1.97 meters on her first attempt to secure the gold medal.

Poland's Maria Zhodzik won silver, while Montenegro's Marija Vukovic took bronze. Both athletes cleared 1.95 meters but failed to clear 1.97 meters in all three attempts.

Fellow Ukrainian Iryna Herashchenko finished fifth with a 1.92-meter clearance.

Article image
Gold medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Team Ukraine (C), Silver medalist Maria Zodzik of Team Poland (L) and Bronze medalist Marija Vukovic of Team Montenegro (R) jump as they pose for a photo after the Women's High Jump Final during day six of the 27th European Athletics Championships at Alexander Stadium on Aug. 15, 2026 in Birmingham, England. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mahuchikh has won the European title at every championship she has entered since her debut in 2022, clearing 1.95 meters in 2022 and 2.01 meters in 2024 before winning again this year.

With her latest victory, Mahuchikh matched the record held by Spain's Ruth Beitia, becoming only the second woman to win the European high jump title three times. Beitia claimed her three titles in 2012, 2014, and 2016.

Mahuchikh, who is originally from Dnipro, currently holds the women's high jump world record at 2.10 meters. She also won Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Games.

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Linda Hourani

Junior Investigative Reporter

Linda is a Ukrainian junior reporter investigating Russia’s global influence and disinformation. She has over two years of experience writing news and feature stories for Ukrainian media outlets. She holds an Erasmus Mundus M.A. in Journalism, Media, and Globalisation from Aarhus University and the University of Amsterdam, where she trained in data journalism and communication studies.

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