Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 7, injure 51 as major steel plant hit in overnight barrage; NATO downs drone over Romania

Editor's note: The story has been updated with the latest details.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured 51 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 16.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia attacked Kyiv, Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, and Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Onyx supersonic anti-ship missiles, ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M, S-400, or North Korean KN-23 model, X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles, and 106 long-range attack drones, including Shahed-type drones.

Ukrainian defenses intercepted three X-59/69 missiles and 85 of the 106 drones Russia launched overnight. Russian drones and missiles struck 13 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at three others.

The attack was ongoing as of the time of publication, with several Russian drones still in the Ukrainian airspace.

In Kyiv, three people were injured after a Russian attack overnight, sparking fires across Ukraine's capital, authorities reported.

A fire broke out at a commercial building in the Obolonskyi district, the Kyiv City Military Administration said. Another building was set ablaze in the city's Holosiivskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

In Kryvyi Rih, two people were killed, and 14 were injured in Russian overnight attacks, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Russian forces attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 20 times with drones, artillery, and missiles, damaging an industrial facility.

A plant of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine's largest steel producer, was hit in the missile attack, killing two people and injuring 13 employees and contractors, the company announced. The plant partially suspended operation as key production facilities were damaged in the attack.

One person was also injured in the Nikopol area, Hanzha added.

Emergency services are working at the sites of the Russian strikes that took place this morning and last night. In Kyiv, the fires were quickly extinguished, and emergency work is now ongoing. The Russians injured six people in the city and the region. Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih… pic.twitter.com/BVjprWpzQ7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 16, 2026

During the attack, another drone was shot down over Romania. Romania's Defense Ministry said a Spanish F-18 fighter jet on a NATO air-policing mission downed the drone, which entered Romanian airspace from Moldova, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) north of the Romanian city of Galati. Its origin was not specified.

U.S. Army Colonel Martin O'Donnell, a spokesperson for NATO's military headquarters, said that the incident is under investigation but the "drone appears to be Russian," Reuters reported.

One person was killed, and six were injured in Russian attacks on several settlements in the front-line Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed, and nine others were injured in Russian attacks targeting residential areas and critical and civilian infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The strikes damaged houses, apartment buildings, a store, agricultural machinery, and cars.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured eight others, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 1,034 strikes on 55 settlements across the oblast.

Two people were killed and two injured overnight in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast, local authorities said. Houses, non-residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed or damaged.

In Odesa Oblast, two people were injured in Russian attacks on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, according to Governor Oleh Kiper. The strikes damaged the facades and windows of three five-story residential buildings, as well as the grounds of two inactive businesses.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, two men were injured in a Russian drone attack on a farm in the Bashtanskyi district, Governor Heorhii Reshetilov said. A truck was destroyed, while a warehouse roof, another truck, and a tractor were damaged.

read also July 2026 worst month for civilian casualties in Ukraine since first month of full-scale war



