Russian attack injures 3 in Kyiv after numerous explosions heard within minutes

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Three people were injured after a Russian attack rocked Kyiv overnight on Aug. 16, sparking fires across Ukraine's capital, authorities reported.

In the city center, a total of four explosions were heard "very loudly" at around 2:50 a.m. local time, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground.

Six explosions were also heard in the city's Pecherskyi district within three minutes of the air raid sounding, leaving no time to find shelter, another reporter said.

As a result of the Russian strikes, a fire has been reported at a commercial building in the Obolonskyi district, the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

Another building was set ablaze in the city's Holosiivskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

The Air Force earlier in the night warned of the threat of a Russian ballistic missile attack, canceling the warning at 2:35 a.m. Just minutes later, at 2:46 a.m., the threat returned.

Russia regularly launches fatal attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure as it continues to wage its war.

On Aug. 11, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv using North Korean ballistic missiles and Zircon cruise missiles, authorities reported. The attack killed seven workers of the Zaporizhstal steel plant and injured a total of 24 in Zaporizhzhia. One more civilian was injured in Kyiv.

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Aug. 8 killed four, including a three-year-old child, in Ukraine's capital and Kyiv Oblast. Another ballistic missile attack on Aug. 5 killed 17 people in the capital and its surrounding area.