KI logo
War

Russian attack injures 3 in Kyiv after numerous explosions heard within minutes

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russian attack injures 3 in Kyiv after numerous explosions heard within minutes
First responders work at the site of a Russian strike in Kyiv on Aug. 16, 2026. (Tetiana Dzhafarova / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Three people were injured after a Russian attack rocked Kyiv overnight on Aug. 16, sparking fires across Ukraine's capital, authorities reported.

In the city center, a total of four explosions were heard "very loudly" at around 2:50 a.m. local time, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground.

Six explosions were also heard in the city's Pecherskyi district within three minutes of the air raid sounding, leaving no time to find shelter, another reporter said.

As a result of the Russian strikes, a fire has been reported at a commercial building in the Obolonskyi district, the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

Another building was set ablaze in the city's Holosiivskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

The Air Force earlier in the night warned of the threat of a Russian ballistic missile attack, canceling the warning at 2:35 a.m. Just minutes later, at 2:46 a.m., the threat returned.

Russia regularly launches fatal attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure as it continues to wage its war.

On Aug. 11, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv using North Korean ballistic missiles and Zircon cruise missiles, authorities reported. The attack killed seven workers of the Zaporizhstal steel plant and injured a total of 24 in Zaporizhzhia. One more civilian was injured in Kyiv.

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Aug. 8 killed four, including a three-year-old child, in Ukraine's capital and Kyiv Oblast. Another ballistic missile attack on Aug. 5 killed 17 people in the capital and its surrounding area.

read also

Ukraine war latest: Strike on Russia’s Ust-Luga port damages 2 processing plants, Ukraine says
Video thumbnail
UkraineKyivMissile attackDrone attackBallistic missileRussian attackVitali Klitschko
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, August 16
Saturday, August 15
Friday, August 14
Show More

Editors' Picks