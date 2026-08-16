Ukraine claims strike on Onyx and Zircon missile launcher in occupied Crimea, shows footage

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian Bastion coastal defense missile system in occupied Crimea overnight on Aug. 16, the Ukrainian Navy reported.

The system's launch positions and deployment site were hit. According to the Ukrainian Navy, the strike inflicted significant losses in Russian personnel and military equipment. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The Bastion is a relatively rare and expensive coastal defense system that Russia uses to launch Onyx supersonic and Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles at targets in southern Ukrainian regions and elsewhere, often striking civilian areas.

0:00 / 1× A video purportedly showing a Ukrainian Naval Forces strike on a Russian Bastion coastal defense missile system in occupied Crimea overnight on Aug. 16, 2026. (Ukrainian Navy / Telegram)

The Ukrainian military also struck a railway bridge near Svitlodolynske in partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast that Russian forces use for military logistics and troop movements, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces further targeted Russian logistics facilities and ammunition depots in Russian-occupied Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to Kyiv.

Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula under Russian occupation since 2014, has been a key staging ground for Moscow's military operations. Ukrainian forces have increasingly targeted military assets on the peninsula, aiming to degrade Russian air defenses, naval capabilities, and supply routes.