Russia strikes postal facilities, other civilian sites in Odesa, Kramatorsk, killing 1, injuring 16

Russia attacked Odesa with a drone on Aug. 16, targeting a postal facility and injuring four people, including a 42-year-old woman and three men aged between 32 and 43, local authorities reported. Three of the victims were hospitalized.

Later in the day, Russia struck civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with a jet-powered drone, according to Governor Oleh Kiper. Two houses were destroyed in the attack, and five people were injured.

Meanwhile, Russian drones struck the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, damaging an enterprise in the city center. A 19-year-old employee was killed and seven other people were injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Later, Filashkin reported that Russian forces had also struck a postal facility in Kramatorsk.

Kramatorsk lies less than 20 kilometers from the nearest Russian positions in Donetsk Oblast and has faced frequent Russian drone and glide bomb attacks.

A major transport and logistics hub, the heavily fortified city sits at the junction of key road and rail routes. Its capture would bring Russia closer to its goal of seizing the remaining Ukrainian-held parts of Donetsk Oblast.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured 51 others over the previous day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 16.

The attacks targeted multiple regions, including Kyiv, Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, and Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched a combination of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as 106 long-range attack drones, including Shahed-type drones.