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Trump extends ban on Russian vessels docking in US ports for another year

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by Sonya Bandouil
Trump extends ban on Russian vessels docking in US ports for another year
The Russian-chartered vessel ANSHUN II, on March 5, 2023, in Ceuta, Spain. (Antonio Sempere/Europa Press via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump extended for another year a national emergency blocking Russian-affiliated vessels from entering American ports, the White House said in a Federal Register notice published on April 17.

The measure, first introduced in 2022 under former President Joe Biden, was imposed in response to Russia's actions that Washington said threatened U.S. international relations.

"The policies and actions of the Government of the Russian Federation continue to constitute a national emergency by reason of a disturbance or threatened disturbance of international relations of the United States," the notice reads.

The national emergency grants the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security authority to regulate or prohibit the entry, anchorage, and movement of Russian-linked vessels in U.S. waters.

Ships associated with Russia will therefore remain barred from docking in U.S. ports for another year.

The U.S. administration has previously suggested that sanctions relief could serve as leverage in negotiations aimed at pushing Moscow toward concessions in peace talks with Ukraine.

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The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
United StatesRussiaDonald TrumpUS sanctions
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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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