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Bipartisan US senators meet Ukrainian PM, push continued support for Kyiv

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by Sonya Bandouil
Bipartisan US senators meet Ukrainian PM, push continued support for Kyiv
U.S. senators meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko in Washington, D.C., April 16, 2026. (U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee)

U.S. senators from both parties met with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko in Washington on April 16, according to a press release published by the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The meeting, led by Jeanne Shaheen, Dick Durbin, and Roger Wicker, focused on sustaining U.S. and allied military aid as well as renewed efforts toward peace negotiations.

It took place just hours after one of Russia’s deadliest attacks of the year, which killed at least 17 people and injured more than 100.

“It was an honor to meet with Prime Minister Svyrydenko, and I’m glad to see the strong bipartisan show of support for Ukraine,” Shaheen said, calling attention to the urgency of the moment.

She added that “now is the time” for the U.S. administration to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

Durbin also condemned the attack, saying “Putin’s evil knows no bounds,” and stressed that Congress “must show its support for our Ukrainian ally.”

Wicker emphasized the need for continued assistance, encouraging the U.S. to continue providing military aid while increasing sanctions on Russia.

The meeting highlights continued congressional backing even as U.S. military aid dropped significantly in 2025 under President Donald Trump's administration.

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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